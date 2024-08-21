Pupils are waking up to their GCSE results in a year when grading is expected to be restored to pre-pandemic levels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of thousands of school students are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Teenagers could face more competition for sixth form and college places this year due a rising number of 16-year-olds in the population, leaders in the education sector have suggested.

Capacity issues in some areas of the country amid rising demand could mean some colleges will not have space to take on students, the chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) has warned.

Last year, more than one in five (22%) UK GCSE entries were awarded a top grade, compared with 26.3% in 2022.

But it was higher than in 2019 - the last year that summer exams were taken before Covid -when 20.8% UK GCSE entries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded a 7/A or above

.In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators are aiming to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer - a year later than in England.

The move comes after Covid led to an increase in top GCSE and A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

But last week, the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades surpassed pre-pandemic highs.

Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results were in Year 7 when schools closed due to the pandemic.

The cohort faced disruption to their schooling in the first years of their secondary education.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “These pupils have shown remarkable resilience and determination, defying unprecedented disruption throughout the pandemic, Raac and strike action.

“From A-levels and T-levels to apprenticeships, they now have an exciting range of options available to them.

“We know this week’s results are likely to show the same unacceptable, entrenched regional disparities we have seen time and time again.

“That is why we are committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity – including by delivering a broader, richer curriculum – and ensuring that young people in all corners of our country can reach their potential.”

