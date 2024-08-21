Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck after months of speculation over their relationship, according to court documents.

Lopez and Affleck were married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after getting back together following a high-profile split in 2004.

Court documents filed by Lopez at the LA County Superior Court on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the couple’s wedding in Georgia. TMZ reported Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Rumours over their martial status began in May when it was reported the couple were no longer living together.

Affleck was noticeably absent from the Met Gala in New York – in which Lopez acted as co-chairwoman.

Later that month, Lopez announced she was “completely heartsick and devastated” to cancel her summer tour, assuring fans “I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary”.

At the time, Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in 2015. Credit: AP

During their early noughties engagement, their star power was such the Hollywood couple became known as 'Bennifer'.

They were married in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony alongside four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, where Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of the couple’s lives.

A month later, they had a much grander wedding at Affleck’s house in Georgia, in front of friends and family.

Lopez, 55, had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins. She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.

