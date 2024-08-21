Pakistani police have arrested a man and charged him with cyberterrorism for his alleged role in spreading disinformation relating to the Southport attack.

The suspect has been identified as Farhan Asif, a 32-year-old web developer, according to police.

He has been accused of spreading false information on YouTube and Facebook about the teenage suspect in the stabbing attack in which three young girls died and 10 others were injured.

The information incorrectly claimed the suspect was a recently-arrived asylum seeker and had a name suggesting the teen was Muslim.

Following the misinformation, a violent mob attacked a mosque near the site of the stabbing the next day.

Police then moved to clarify that the suspect had been born in the UK and was not seeking asylum.

At a news conference in the eastern city of Lahore, police said on Tuesday that Asif was arrested at his house in the city for questioning.

They said Asif had claimed he was not the source of the misinformation but that he reposted it from social media.

Police have handed over the case to the Federal Investigation Agency, which handles cases relating to the cyberterrorism. It was unclear if Britain had requested his extradition.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...