Police are delaying arresting rape suspects and cancelling appointments with victims because investigators are being sent to staff football matches and festivals, a watchdog has warned.

Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer made a string of recommendations as she urged forces to make improvements after also finding several of the officers in rape investigation teams at forces visited by the watchdog were trainees who were not fully qualified.

The report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), published on Thursday, said: “In half the forces we inspected, Rasso (rape and serious sexual offences) personnel are routinely diverted to supporting events such as football matches and festivals.

“Forces should recognise that this means Rasso investigators end up cancelling appointments with victims or delaying arrests. It only adds to their workload pressure.”

In nearly every force, “half of Rasso teams are personnel who aren’t fully qualified and are still training”, it added.

The proportion of suspects being taken to court for rape is still among the lowest levels recorded, with a charge rate of 2.6%, according to the latest available government figures.

The inspection findings come after Home Office-funded Operation Soteria was launched in 2021 in a bid to overhaul and improve how police investigated sexual offences and rolled out across all forces in England and Wales last year.

While too early to judge the programme’s success, the watchdog looked at progress so far at nine forces who had adopted the measures since its launch and concluded that “major changes are required for it to be successful on a national scale”.

Making 14 recommendations for improvement to chief constables and bodies including the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, Ms Skeer said: “For too long, victims of rape and serious sexual offences have been failed by the criminal justice system. Many struggle to come forward, out of fear of not being believed or being unable to access support."

In May, then home secretary James Cleverly vowed to put more sex offenders behind bars after thousands of police officers were specially trained in investigating rapes in the wake of claims the offence had effectively become decriminalised.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

At the time, the College of Policing said 4,540 officers in England and Wales had completed specialist training on investigating rape and sexual offences.

The College - the body responsible for police training - said officers had been trained in each of the 43 forces across the two nations but did not disclose how many officers per force have received the training.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This government will make sure victims of rape or sexual abuse get the justice they deserve.

“While we welcome the progress being made, in far too many cases victims are being let down. That’s why it is so important that the police continue to make long-lasting improvements and put perpetrators behind bars.

“We will carefully consider the recommendations made in this report and work with the police to make the changes victims deserve.”The NPCC and College of Policing have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the details in this article, help and advice can be found in the following places:

The Open Justice for All website

SARCs, a specialist medical and forensic services for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted.

Rape crisis - A national organisation which offers support and counselling for those affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...