Eating two slices of ham a day could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes within the next 10 years by 15%, a study has suggested.

Data from nearly two million people – analysed by a team led by the University of Cambridge – has found that consuming 100 grams of unprocessed red meat a day – equivalent to a small steak – was associated with a 10% higher risk of developing the condition.

Researchers said the findings, published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, back the recommendations to cut down meat intake.

Senior author Professor Nita Forouhi, of the University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit, said: “Our research provides the most comprehensive evidence to date of an association between eating processed meat and unprocessed red meat and a higher future risk of type 2 diabetes.

“It supports recommendations to limit the consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat to reduce type 2 diabetes cases in the population.”

The NHS advises people eating more than 90g of red meat such as beef, lamb, mutton, pork, veal, venison and goat, or processed meat such as sausages, bacon, ham, salami and corned beef a day, to cut down to 70g or less.

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 31 study cohorts involving 1.97 million people across 20 countries through InterConnect – a project funded by the European Union to understand more about diabetes and obesity across different populations.

They found 50 grams of processed meat a day – equivalent to two slices of ham – was associated with a 15% higher risk of type 2 diabetes within a decade.

But they said the link between eating poultry, such as chicken, turkey, and duck, and type 2 diabetes remains uncertain and needs further investigations.

The researchers said the InterConnect data allowed the team to “more easily account for different factors, such as lifestyle or health behaviours, that may affect the association between meat consumption and diabetes”.

The NHS advises cutting down to 70g or less of red meat a day. Credit: PA

It also included people usually under-represented in scientific research with cohorts from countries in the Middle East, Latin America and South Asia alongside Europe and the US.

Professor Nick Wareham, director of the MRC Epidemiology Unit and a senior author on the paper, said the data “allowed us to provide more concrete evidence of the link between consumption of different types of meat and type 2 diabetes than was previously possible”.

Commenting on the study, experts said that while the research cannot show how or why red and processed meat intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, the findings align with the current healthy eating recommendations.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Dr Duane Mellor, dietitian and spokesperson for British Dietetic Association, who was not involved in the study, said: “The overall message to moderate meat intake is in line with national healthy eating guidelines and advice to reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which include eating a diet which is based on vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, beans, peas and lentils along with some wholegrain and moderate amounts of meat and dairy with limited amounts of added fat, salt and sugar."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...