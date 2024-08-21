Ukraine accused of ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Russia

Play Brightcove video

Ukraine has reportedly intensified its assault on Russia as forces continue to push into the country, ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery reports

Moscow came under one of the largest attacks by Ukrainian drones since the start of the war, Russian authorities reported.

The capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on his Telegram channel: “This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones."

He added that strong defences around the capital made it possible to shoot down all the drones before they could hit their intended targets.

Russia said it downed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 11 over the Moscow region. There was no independent information to verify those figures.

It comes as Ukrainian forces are continuing to push into Russia’s western Kursk region.

In the past week, they have also struck three bridges, several airfields and an oil depot in a sign they are not letting up on their attacks.

But the Ukrainian drone strikes have brought the fight far from the front line into the heart of Russia, targeting the Russian capital and second city St. Petersburg, and an airport in Western Russia, according to Russian officials.

Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals to slow down the Kremlin’s assault.

The Russian state news agency Tass reported that 31 people had died since Ukraine’s attack on Russia began on August 6. It said 143 people had suffered injuries, of whom 79 were hospitalised, including four children.

These figures are not able to be verified.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has ended “any possibility” of peace negotiations.

“Who will negotiate with them after this, after the atrocities, the terror that they are committing against peaceful residents, the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and peaceful facilities,” she said at a briefing Wednesday in Moscow.

Ukraine said it was respecting the Geneva Conventions, the international humanitarian rules of war.

