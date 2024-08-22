Play Brightcove video

Craig Revel Horwood spoke to ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda about the allegations made by several Strictly contestants

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his "shock" upon hearing about the allegations made by several celebrities who appeared on the hit BBC show.

The BBC's popular dancing show has faced criticism amid allegations of mistreating contestants.

The broadcaster has yet to release findings from an investigation into claims against dancer Giovanni Pernice by former contestant Amanda Abbington. Pernice left the show and has denied all allegations.

In an interview with ITV News, the former dancer and choreographer said: "I'm still looking forward to hearing what that's (the investigation) all about. The judges aren't privy to really anything, so to me it was a big shock.

"When I read all these allegations I thought this can't be right. Actually, I can't wait for the truth to come out. Whether it be right or wrong.

"When the truth is out I can actually comment on it and say something about it."

In response to the accusations, the BBC announced in July that it would take “additional steps to strengthen welfare” on the show.

The broadcaster introduced chaperones which will be present during training room rehearsals at all times and appointed a celebrity welfare producer and professional dancer welfare producer.

Dancers and production teams have also been given extra training.

The 59-year-old described the changes as "good", particularly praising the introduction of chaperones in rehearsals.

"I think it's good because it becomes a mediator. That person becomes a mediator. Not as much happens in the room when someone is watching," he said.

"But then you have to also remember for every single one of those Strictly VTs there is a sound recorder, a cameraman, there's someone doing the lighting, there's someone taking minutes, an assistant producer, there is always someone in the room.

"I think it's good to protect the crew and the staff to have one person there."

Strictly Come Dancing returns in Autumn 2024.

