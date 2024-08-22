A man whose fiancée and three children died in a house fire in Bradford has said he would "take their place in a heartbeat".

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, aged nine, five, and 22 months were all killed in the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police confirmed their Westbury Road home was deliberately set alight.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police confirmed the man arrested was the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

He is in hospital with critical injuries.

Bryonie's fiancée and the children's father, Jonathan, has paid tribute to his family following the incident.

“I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancée, Bryonie and our three beautiful children," he said in a statement.

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together. She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty. “I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.

“They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

Flowers and tributes near the scene of a fatal house fire in Bradford, which took the lives of a mother and her three children. Credit: PA

Bryonie's family also released a separate statement paying tribute, describing her as "the life and soul of the party".

"B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life.

"Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl."

The statement requested that Jonathan be given "peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family".

Addressing rumours circulating online, West Yorkshire Police said uniformed officers had visited the address last month due to an “unrelated matter” and confirmed it would not be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 107 of August 21, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.

