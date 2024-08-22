'It's a miracle': Woman reunited with missing cat after 11 years

Play Brightcove video

Sam the cat was reunited with his owner after he went missing 11 years ago

It has been more than a decade since Jennifer Ravenel’s cat Sam went missing, but after 11 years the pair have been reunited.

Jennifer adopted Sam in South Carolina in 2011, but two years later he disappeared after her dog spooked him.

She said: "I searched and searched the woods, and asked everyone, but nobody saw him. But he’s a survivor.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Sam was handed to the Charleston Animal Society after he was picked up by animal control in late July. The shelter called Jennifer after finding his microchip.

When she was reunited with her cat, Jennifer cried: "Sam, Sam the kitty-cat man, I've missed you so much!"

Thanking the staff at the shelter, Jennifer said: "I really thought you were playing a prank on me, because it couldn't be possible. This is a miracle."

Sam's story has gone viral since it was first shared, with more than 2,000,000 views on Instagram, 345,000 on Facebook and 14,000 on YouTube.

Jennifer said she's "speechless" that she has Sam back, and that she "never thought it would happen".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...