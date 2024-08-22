Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC with immediate effect

Presenter Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC with immediate effect.

The former professional footballer moved into punditry in his retirement working most recently for the BBC on Match of the Day and The One Show.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

The organisation has not given a reason for the decision.

Jenas' agency, MC Saatchi, has confirmed that it no longer represents the 41-year-old from Nottingham.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker, and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

During his football career, he mostly played as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers and the England national team.

