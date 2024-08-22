A drug which has been proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease is to receive approval from the UK's medicines regulator.

Lecanemab, developed by pharmaceutical company Eisai, is a targeted antibody treatment that binds to amyloid, a protein which builds up in the brains of people living with Alzheimer's disease.

The drug is designed to help clear the build-up and slow down cognitive decline in people with the condition and is given to patients via an intravenous drip fortnightly.

A decision from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is expected to be announced shortly, but it is understood to have approved the treatment.

Further signoff will be needed from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) - the health service spending watchdog - before it is rolled out on the NHS in England.

Lecanemab is already licensed in the United States, where it costs about £20,000 per patient per year, although it was rejected by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in late July.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

The EMA said the benefits of lecanemab did not counterbalance the risk of people suffering serious side-effects, such as bleeding and swelling in the brain.

Additionally, it said the effects of the drug on delaying cognitive decline were small.

A similar drug called donanemab, which is developed by Eli Lilly, is also being assessed for approval in the UK by medicine regulators.

NHS England estimates between 50,000 and 280,000 patients might be eligible for the new treatments.

Prior to being given the drugs, they will need to have a baseline MRI scan and then either a Pet-CT scan or lumbar puncture to confirm Alzheimer's.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...