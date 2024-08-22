‘Special day’ to be held to celebrate life of Southport stabbing victim

A special day will be held to celebrate the life of a seven-year-old girl who died in the Southport knife attack.

The parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe have asked for her funeral, to be held on Friday, to be referred to as Elsie’s Special Day.

Elsie, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King, six, suffered fatal injuries in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at a studio on Hart Street on July 29.

Those who knew Elsie best have been invited to attend her funeral at St John’s Church in Birkdale, near Southport, at 10am, while others will be able to pay their respects at the church hall and Liverpool Road Methodist Church, where the service will be screened.

Mourners are asked to wear pastel or bright colours, but not black, for the service.

A statement on the Facebook page for FJ Gibb Funeral Directors said: “Elsie’s mum and dad, and her family, are encouraging friends and all the local community to give her the best possible celebration on Friday – ‘Elsie’s Special Day’.”

A funeral procession will pass through Birkdale to the church ahead of the service.

After the service the procession will pass the site of floral tributes outside the Atkinson arts centre in Southport, with a tribute as part of the cortege from Royal Mail, where Elsie’s father David works.

The service is the last of the funerals for the victims to be held.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.