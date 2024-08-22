Trump 'promised' Clacton visit to Farage if he was elected to Parliament

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised Nigel Farage he'd visit Clacton, his UK constituency, if he was ever elected to Parliament, according to an associate of the Reform UK leader.

The Republican Party nominee has apparently repeated the pledge several times since first meeting Farage in 2016.

"I was there when he made the promise and Trump is unpredictable so win or lose [November’s presidential election] I think he will try," said Andy Wigmore, who worked with Farage in the Brexit referendum and accompanied him to several meetings with Trump.

"Who knows, but Trump likes the unusual and is very loyal to those who are loyal to him,” he added.

Andy Wigmore (right) said he was there when Trump made the promise to visit Clacton. Credit: Andy Wigmore/X

Trump reportedly made a joking reference to the proposed visit after a GB News interview with Farage in March this year.

He brought it up again during a video message played at Farage’s 60th Birthday Party in April. At the time Farage hadn’t decided whether he would stand in the upcoming general election.

Since Farage’s election to Parliament, Wigmore says he’s reminded Trump’s team of the promise to visit Clacton.

“They laughed and loved it,” he said.

Trump’s two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric Trump, are said to be supportive of the idea of their father visiting Clacton.

Trump last travelled the UK in May last year to visit his Scottish golf properties. After landing at Aberdeen airport he joined a 10-vehicle motorcade.

If Trump were to be elected as US president for a second time in November the logistics and security arrangements of visiting Clacton would become much more complex.

But Wigmore says he’s determined to ensure the visit happens: “The voters of Clacton voted for a superstar not a social worker and that’s what they’ve got in Farage - he can sprinkle Disney dust on Clacton.”

Farage declined to comment. Trump’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

