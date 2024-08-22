Labour has rejected calls to give under-30s freedom of movement in the EU after it was reported a youth mobility scheme could be part of a new trade deal.

The right of UK citizens to live and work around Europe ended with Brexit but there had been hopes that former remain-supporter Keir Starmer would work to reinstate it.

He's also promised to renegotiate an improved trade deal with Europe, which the EU has warned would require concessions on the movement of people.

The Times reported that ministers would allow a reciprocal youth mobility scheme as part of a new deal, essentially allowing under-30s in Europe to live in the UK and vice versa.

“If we are serious about resetting relations with the EU then we need to be prepared to give them some of the things that they want," a government source told the Times.

A youth mobility scheme would not replicate the freedom of movement which was previously enjoyed when the UK was an EU member as it would require visas, proof of sufficient funds, and health insurance.

Such schemes already exist in countries including Australia, and polling from campaign group Best for Britain indicates 59% of the British public would support an agreement with the EU.

But a government spokesperson told ITV News it would not be happening.

“We are not considering an EU-wide youth mobility scheme and there will be no return to freedom of movement," they said.

The prime minister - who, just like his Conservative predecessor, has committed to dramatically lowering immigration - will know the political risk in any move which could increase numbers coming to the UK.

Labour has also previously insisted that restoring freedom of movement is a "red line" for negotiators which will not be crossed.

But many are looking ahead to 2026, when the government is set to review the Brexit deal agreed with the EU, and hoping that will be the moment ministers consider freedom of movement.

The European Commission proposed a youth mobility scheme with the UK in April but Rishi Sunak - who was prime minister at the time - and Labour, rejected it.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the time that the agreement would allow "closer collaboration" between the UK and EU.

"The topic of youth mobility is in both our interests, because the more we have youth mobility being on both sides of the Channel, the more we increase the probability we will be on good terms because the next generation knows each other very well," she said.

The Liberal Democrats said a youth mobility scheme would be "a crucial first step on the road to rebuilding the ties of trust, trade and friendship with our European neighbours".

LibDem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: “I urge the government to negotiate a reciprocal youth mobility scheme with the EU, like the one we already have with Australia, Canada, Japan and a number of other countries.

“This would give our young people fantastic opportunities to live and work across Europe, while also providing a much-needed boost to the UK economy – especially our hospitality sector."

