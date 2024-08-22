Why this tattoo could get athletes banned from the Paralympics

The 2024 Olympics are over, and with that, attentions now shift towards the Paris Paralympic Games which will kick-off in just over a week.

Paralympic athletes will be entering the last stage of their preparations ahead of the Games, but one little-known rule could stop some of them competing altogether.

It has become a rite of passage for Olympians to get a tattoo of the iconic rings, forever commemorating their performance and participation.

However, for Paralympians, those displaying the five rings could be punished if they fail to cover up their body art.

Josef Craig had to cover the Olympic rings on his chest after previously being disqualified. Credit: PA

Retired Paralympian Josef Craig was on the receiving end of this obscure rule ahead of the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games when he was penalised for showing the rings tattoo on his chest.

The British swimmer was competing in the IPC Swimming European Championships and won his heat in the S8 100m freestyle competition.

But, despite his performance in the pool, the 27-year-old who has cerebral palsy was disqualified.

Why the difference in rules between the Olympics and Paralympics?

The difference in rules comes down to both Games having a different governing body.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) forbids athletes from "body advertising", with the iconic rings falling under that purview.

Essentially the Olympic rings are just that, the logo of the Olympics and not that of the Paralympics.

The Paralympic symbol (Agitos logo). Credit: PA

The Paralympics has its own symbol, the Agitos logo, which can be shown by athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) forbids athletes from showcasing tattoos that advertise a product.

At the time of his disqualification, the IPC said: "Body advertising is not allowed in any way whatsoever and that includes the Olympic rings."

To get around this, Craig took to painting over the tattoo when he competed in Rio 2016 where he went on to win bronze in the 100m freestyle S8 final.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...