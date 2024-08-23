Air guitarists to battle it out at world championship final

Play Brightcove video

Competitors at Thursday's 'dark horses' semi-final performed to win a place in the Air Guitar World Championship finals

Air guitarists from across the globe will battle it out later at the final of the Air Guitar World Championship.

The event has taken place in Oulu, central Finland, every year since 1996. There are also national competitions throughout the year in seven countries.

There are 16 air guitarists waiting to compete in the final. Nine 'dark horses', who made it through Thursday's qualifying, will perform first.

The national champions follow them, before reigning world champion, Nanami 'Seven Seas' Nagura, takes to the stage.

Three-time and reigning world champion, Japan's Nanami 'Seven Seas' Nagura Credit: Air Guitar World Championships

The event's organisers said: "Competitors from around the world unashamedly do their best on stage with their invisible instruments".

"The jury gives points based on the following areas: originality, ability to throw yourself into the music, stage charisma, technical merit, artistic impression and airness", they added, with the winner will be awarded a handmade guitar.

Their website claims: "The purpose of the Air Guitar World Championships is to promote world peace".

