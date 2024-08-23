It all started with a rambling first phone call.

Doug Emhoff courted his now wife Kamala Harris back in 2013 after they were set up on a blind date by one of his clients at his law firm.

And now, as Harris bids to become the next president of the United States, they are celebrating 10 years together.

“I remember I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth,” Emhoff recalled.

He said Harris now plays him the long, awkward voicemail every year on their anniversary.

Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles, would become America's first first gentleman if Harris is elected president in November.

The pair met in 2013 when Harris was California's attorney general. They got married within a year - her first marriage and his second.

Emhoff, 59, from Brooklyn, New York, gave up his distinguished legal career to avoid conflicts of interest and support his wife after she was made vice president under President Joe Biden.

His two adult children, Ella and Cole, from a previous marriage, call Harris "Momala."

In a supportive speech at the convention on Tuesday, Emhoff described how his life and his children's lives changed after meeting Harris, saying: "Kamala was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life. And at this moment in our nation's history, she is exactly the right president."

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris on stage at the Democratic National Convention Credit: AP

He said of his wife: "I'm so proud of how you're stepping up for all of us. But that's who she is.

"Wherever she's needed, however she's needed. Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and our family. And now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know. She's ready to lead."

Emhoff was described as the epitome of a supportive spouse by people on X, securing his "wife guy" status.

One person wrote: "We are not talking enough about how important it is that doug emhoff is on the biggest stage in america right now as a wife guy!!"

Another said: "Doug Emhoff is the epitome of a supportive wife guy."

Emhoff was a relatively unknown figure when Harris became vice president, but he has since used his new platform to promote causes he cares about.

The second gentleman, who is Jewish, tirelessly campaigned against rising levels of antisemitism in the US and has advocated for reproductive rights.

Last year he took part in a roundtable event to discuss antisemitism and hate speech at Chelsea FC’s stadium Stamford Bridge.

He met with members of the club’s No to Hate campaign, which was founded after Chelsea footballer Reece James suffered racist abuse on social media in 2021.

Since Harris became the Democractic party nominee, Emhoff has frequently joined her on the campaign trail and has even made campaign appearances on behalf of his wife and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Emhoff's personal life has not been without criticism, however, after it was revealed he had an affair in his previous marriage.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement, first reported by CNN.

"I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”Kerstin Emhoff has spoken positively of Harris as a “co-parent” of her daughter and son and as “loving, nurturing, fiercely protecting and always present.”

In a statement supporting her ex-husband after he acknowledged the affair, she said: “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago.

“He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

