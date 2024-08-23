Fashion retailer Shein finds two cases of child labour in supply change

Fast-fashion retailer Shein found two cases of child labour at its suppliers last year and that some factories failed to pay workers the minimum wage.

In Shein’s 2023 sustainability report, the company said it stopped working with manufacturers found to be employing children under 16 and launched investigations into the matter.

"From Q1 to Q3 2023, our SRS audits uncovered two cases of child labour in our supply chain," the company wrote.

"Upon discovering these violations, SHEIN suspended orders from the contract manufacturers and undertook investigations.

"In accordance with the SRS Policy in place at the time, errant suppliers were given 30 days to remediate their offences."

Shein said both cases were "swiftly resolved," with the underage workers' contracts terminated, outstanding wages paid, and parents or legal guardians contacted.

However, the manufacturers that employed underage children were allowed to resume operations after "appropriate remediation" was carried out.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

The company, founded in China, has also assured that its manufacturers have "strengthened" the screening of new employees.

After discovering the child labour cases, Shein tightened its supplier policy last October.

The updated policy mandates that any severe breaches, called "Immediate Termination Violations," will lead to the supplier's immediate dismissal.

Shein wrote: "We remain vigilant in guarding against such violations going forward, and in line with current policies, will terminate any non-compliant suppliers."

The report also revealed that 0.5% of suppliers audited by Shein's independent partner in China had either failed to pay the local minimum wage or delayed wage payments.

The company stated that suppliers found with "errant practices" are given 30 days to correct the violations or face termination.

In August, ITV News' Asia correspondent Debi Edward, investigated the environmental impact of Shein's business practices after visiting a workshop producing garments for Shein Curve, the brand's plus-size clothing line.

ITV News has contacted Shein for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...