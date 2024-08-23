Play Brightcove video

Harris delivered a powerful speech vowing to protect US from 'Trump with no guardrails'

By US Correspondent Dan Rivers and US News Editor Jonathan Wald

A series of warm-up acts that included artists Pink and The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), ensured the 50,000 delegates at the Democratic Convention were whipped into a frenzy by the time Kamala Harris emerged on stage.

The vice president started by acknowledging the significance of the day - it was not only the most important speech of her life, but also her 10th wedding anniversary.

Then the pivot to her story - and a chance to explain who she is and the values she holds dear.

She spoke about her modest upbringing in California, and the struggles of being in a single parent family.

She explained her motivation for becoming a lawyer - to protect a friend who was being sexually abused. But she managed to distill her political drive in a snappy phrase from her past prosecutions : “Kamala Harris for the people”.

Harris set out her moral compass, while suggesting her opponent lacked any.

The heart of the message was not only hope, but peril, suggesting Donald Trump wanted to “throw away your votes”.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past.”

“Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security.

"But to serve the only client he has ever had: Himself.”

On abortion, she delivered perhaps her most memorable line claiming Republican policies suggest “they are out of their minds”.

And on foreign policy she sought to portray herself as an iron commander-in-chief.

“As President, I will never waver in defense of America’s security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand—and where the United States of America belongs.”

And on Gaza there was an acknowledgement of the suffering on both sides.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination.”

Overall this was a disciplined speech which barely deviated from a carefully-crafted script.

In two and a half months, we’ll find out whether she has successfully convinced voters her narrative is more convincing than Donald Trump’s.

