Ofgem's announcement that it will increase the energy price cap this winter has stirred concerns for millions of Britons about how they will cope once again with soaring energy bills.

Experts have warned that pensioners, in particular, are at risk of being unable to sufficiently heat their homes when temperatures drop.

Despite the cap being set at £117 cheaper than last October, pensioners, on average, will end up paying £400 more in energy bills over the six-month long winter period this year, Martin Lewis said.

The MoneySavingExpert explained to ITV's Good Morning Britain that the rise comes as a result of less government support, with ministers deciding earlier this year to scrap winter fuel payments for those who do not receive pension credits or other benefits.

Millions of pensioners will also feel the loss of up to £300 in cost-of-living payments, which were made in 2023 but will not return this year.

If pensioners are looking to keep their energy bills down this winter, what choices can they make? And is support available? ITV News explains.

How can pensioners lower their bills?

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley suggested people should "shop around" to see if they can get a better deal on their energy tariff.

His view was echoed by Mr Lewis, who said British residents can "stall" the price rise by locking into a cheaper fix today.

"If you can lock in a fix now at less than the October price cap, and please go to a whole of the market comparison site to make sure that you're looking at your cheapest because your actual price does vary by where you live and where you use as do the deals available to you, then people can stall this price rise by locking in right now," Mr Lewis said.

'People can stall this price rise by locking in right now,' MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis told ITV's Good Morning Britain

What support is available for pensioners?

An estimated 880,000 pensioner households, which are eligible for pension credits, are not claiming the support, according to government estimates.

Those in receipt of pension credits qualify for the winter fuel payment - worth up to £300 - to help with bills.

If you are eligible for the money but not yet claiming it, then you can find out more on how to apply here.

Anyone who is concerned about whether they can afford to pay their energy bills is urged to get in contact with their suppliers.

Energy firms are required to work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford, which could mean more flexibility over how and at what time people pay.

Such plans should take into account people's income and outgoings, debts and personal circumstances, and an estimate of how much energy will be used in future, for which regular meter readings can help build a more accurate picture.

Government needs to 're-think' winter fuel payment decision

Mr Lewis said the government needs to "re-think" its decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, adding he will use an upcoming meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves to make his case.

He said: "My suggestion, because we have to find a proxy for household income, is to do it through the council tax system, we've precedence through that, and give every pensioner in a council tax band A to D the winter fuel payment.

He added: "I think on the back of this energy price rise of 10% the government does need to re-think getting rid of the winter fuel payment for quite as many people as it's cutting it for."

