Iceland volcano eruption spews lava but spares town of Grindavik

Aerial footage shows the scale of the eruption which measures around four kilometres long

A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing lava onto the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption followed a series of strong earthquakes. Within the hour, a four-kilometre volcanic fissure cut through the Sundhnúkur crater in the southwest.

Authorities have said the eruptions effects remain localised with road closures but do not threaten the population.

Unlike previous eruptions, the lava is not headed for the town of Grindavik, which was largely evacuated in December when the volcano erupted back into life after 800 years of being dormant.

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption. Credit: AP

Magnús Tuma Guðmundsson, a geophysicist, who flew over the eruption centres said that “if this continues like this, Grindavík is not in danger because of this. Of course, we don’t know what will happen in the near future, but it is likely that this has reached its peak and then it will start to subside like the other eruptions.”

Hundreds of tourists turned out to see the eruption spread.

The repeated volcanic eruptions close to Grindavík, a town of 3,800 people about 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, have damaged infrastructure and property and forced many residents to relocate to guarantee their safety.

The sign with the direction to the blue lagoon with the new eruption in the background in Grindavik, Iceland. Credit: AP

The few who had returned were forced out once again as strong winds blew plumes of toxic gas over the town.

The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa - one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions - was also evacuated with social media videos showing sirens blasting around dusk.

The eruption is not expected to impact air travel.

