Footage of emergency services on the scene of the attack in Solingen

Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.

Police said that the perpetrator was on the run, German news agency dpa reported.

It cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife. The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof.

Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post that “this evening, we in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament.”

“It breaks my heard that an attack on our city happened,” he added.

The Festival of Diversity, celebrating Solingen's 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was set to run until Sunday.

It featured several stages on the city streets with attractions including live music, cabaret, and acrobatics.

Solingen, with a population of around 160,000, is located near the larger cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Details of the attack remain unclear.

More to follow...

