Nearly £4m worth of meth disguised as watermelons seized by US customs

A truckload of methamphetamine (meth) disguised as a shipment of watermelons has been seized at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California.

US Customs and Border Protection officers said the estimated street value of the shipment is more than $5 million (nearly £4 million) labelling it a "seedy situation".

It was found after a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection. Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper coloured in to look like watermelon skins.

The packages were wrapped in paper coloured to look like watermelon skins. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection

The total weight of the packages came to more than 2 tonnes, which after testing was confirmed as methamphetamine.

The 29-year-old man driving the truck has been handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

US Customs officers found nearly 2 tonnes of meth in shipment of disguised watermelons. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection

Officials say the bust was made as part of Operation Apollo, a massive counter-fentanyl smuggling effort by US Customs and Border Protection.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," says Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa, Rosa E. Hernandez.

"As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country" she added.

