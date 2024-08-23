Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends presidential bid and 'throws support' behind Trump

Robert F Kennedy has "suspended" his independent presidential bid to support Donald Trump as his family called the move a "betrayal" of their values.

On Friday, the nephew of assassinated US President John F Kennedy said his internal polls indicated that his candidacy would harm Trump and benefit Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

He cited free speech, the war in Ukraine, and “a war on our children” as reasons for seeking to remove his name from the ballot from ten key battleground states in the US election.

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent and now to throw my support to President Trump," Kennedy said in Arizona.

However, he will still appear on the ballot in most states where he is unlikely to affect the outcome in favour of Kamala Harris.

The Covid conspiracy theorist said: "I am not terminating my campaign I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states."

"In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

He added that Trump asked to “enlist him in his administration” and suggested "we join forces as a unity party".

Trump thanked Kennedy for his "very nice endorsement" and announced plans to travel to Arizona, where Robert is expected to be.

“I want to thank Bobby, that was very nice. He’s a great guy, respected by everybody.” Trump said.

Soon after the announcement, Kenndy's siblings condemned his decision to support Trump in a statement on Friday, calling it a "betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear".

They reaffirmed their support for Vice President Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz.

"Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story," the statement read.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride.

"We believe in Harris and Walz."

