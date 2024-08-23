Scottish Tory leadership candidates to take part in first hustings

The three candidates in the Scottish Conservative leadership election are set to take part in their first hustings event.

MSPs Russell Findlay, Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser will face questions from Tory members during the event in Renfrew on Saturday.

There will be eight hustings around Scotland, with one taking place online, in the coming weeks.

Either Russell Findlay, left, Murdo Fraser or Meghan Gallacher will be the next Scottish Tory leader Credit: PA

Current leader Douglas Ross announced his intention to step down from the role during the General Election campaign.

Nominations for the leadership race have now closed and ballots will be sent to members on September 4, with the winner being announced on September 27.