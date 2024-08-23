Ukraine says it has made advances in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country as it continues to advance on Russia.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said Ukrainian soldiers took control of around two square kilometres (roughly three-quarters of a square mile) in the province.

Ukraine has given little away about the assault, omitting details about the scale, timing and area of the offensive, making its impact difficult to predict.

It comes after Russia's springtime assault on the Kharkiv region that provided some gains but soon stalled, with the country later shifting efforts to the Donetsk area.

This is as Ukraine continues its offensive into Russia which changed the dynamic of the fighting earlier this month.

Kyiv has gained new momentum in August after delayed deliveries of US weapons finally arrived, allowing it to assault Kursk, a Russian border region.

A Russian tank patrols the Kursk region following the Ukrainian operation. Credit: AP

It's not clear how long Ukraine can hold the land it has seized in Russia, but it hopes that the regained momentum could strengthen its diplomatic position.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the country and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy- a move that is being watched with anticipation.

There are Ukrainian hopes that Modi, who has cordial ties and economic relations with Moscow, could help to broker a mediated peace.

