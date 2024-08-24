Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple announced the arrival of their son via Instagram early on Saturday morning, with Justin, 30, sharing a picture of their new son's foot in an Instagram post.

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was US reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer Katy Perry.

“I can’t handle this little foot,” Jenner wrote, while Perry said: “Your blessing has arrived.”

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

The videos and photos show 27-year-old model Hailey, who founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.

Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” His latest album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018. Justin posted a photo of the duo with the caption, “My wife is awesome,” and his wife followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.” The couple dated for about a month before tying the knot.

