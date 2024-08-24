New pet abduction law threatens thieves with up to five years behind bars

Play Brightcove video

A significant rise in pet theft during the pandemic prompted the new law, as ITV News' Lewis Warner reports

Thieves targeting people's pets could now be handed a jail sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both, according to a new law.

The Pet Abduction Act 2024, takes effect on August 24 in England and Northern Ireland, and makes the theft of cats and dogs a specific offence.

The stealing of pets previously fell under the Theft Act, meaning the legal system considered the abducted animals as stolen property.

"It's dealt with the theft of a dog or cat in the same way as if your handbag was stolen, or the theft of a mobile phone," solicitor Trevor Cooper told ITV News.

"Under these new provisions, as it is now regarded a separate offence, hopefully the courts will use these new powers that they have available to them."

The new legislation specifically references cats and dogs, but states that authorities can exercise the provisions in cases involving " animals of that species are commonly kept as pets".

Neda Nayyeri is still appealing for information about her two-year-old dog Teddy, who was stolen from London's Finsbury Park in June 2024.

Speaking of her ongoing heartbreak, she said: "Knowing his characteristics and his attachments, I worry. It's like a family member.

"I'm the caregiver, I feel terrible not being able to care for him right now."

Research by Direct Line Group in March found dog thefts increased between 2022 and 2023, with 2,290 dogs reported stolen last year

English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs and XL Bullys were found the be the most stolen breeds.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The bill has been promoted by former Conservative MP for Southend West and Leigh, Anna Firth, who hopes the change could better motivate police.

She said: "We will finally be able to start building up a proper data set, and therefore be able to work out which police forces are doing this really well, which police forces perhaps need some support.

"We will actually spread best practice and keep our pets safer."

Dogs Trust has welcomed the legislation, praising it for recognising pets as "sentient beings" rather than objects.

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at the charity, said: “We are delighted to see the Pet Abduction Act come into force, and that it recognises the emotional bond between dog and owner.

"For years, Dogs Trust has called for harsher penalties to deter those who profit from this despicable crime and to tackle the issue of pet theft here in the UK."

The charity advises owners secure their properties and gardens, never leave a dog unattended in public or in a car, and make sure pets are microchipped.

It also recommended that those who post pictures of their pets online ensure their address cannot be identified.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…