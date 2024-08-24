Italian prosecutors have said they can't rule out the possibility of homicide after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed that a manslaughter investigation had been opened over the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht during a storm near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among six people recovered from the wreckage this week.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were also recovered from the sunken vessel.

Those six victims were found after the body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the yacht, was recovered at the scene on Monday.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among the dead. Credit: Family Handout/PA

In a press briefing, Mr Cartosio said: “The Termini Imerese prosecution has opened a case hypothesising the crime of shipwreck and of manslaughter but we are only at the initial stage of the inquiry so far.

“I have to emphasise that the development of the inquiry could actually be of any sort imaginable.

He described the incident as a "very grave tragedy" and praised the "incredible courage and skill" of firefighters, firefighting divers who "carried out a very difficult mission".

The 56-metre Bayesian, which had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers on board when the storm struck, had sunk to a depth of 50 metres, with divers reportedly struggling to navigate the ship's narrow corridors with objects in their way.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Girolamo Bentivoglio, the chief of the Palermo fire service said specialised divers attempting to retrieve the bodies had to deal with “very little visibility due to the weather conditions” and were called in from across the country as part of a search-and-rescue operation which involved “some 70 people” each day.

He added: “The yacht obviously pinned to the right and obviously the (people) tried to go on the other side and then took refuge in their cabins.

“We found four or five bodies in the cabin on the left and there was another one in the third cabin on the left too, and obviously they were in the higher part of the wreck.

“Obviously, emergency procedures were implemented by the divers and obviously we installed cameras and involved further divers. And we involved obviously helicopter services and other surveillance cameras.”

The British-flagged 'Bayesian' sank at 5am local time on Monday morning. Credit: Baia Santa Nicolicchia

A leading coastguard official said he could not confirm how long it would take to retrieve the shipwreck of the sunken yacht, adding that recovering the fuel tanks was a “priority for us because it has environmental knock-on effects”.

Asked about the timeline of recovering the wreck, maritime director of western Sicily Rear Admiral Raffaele Macauda said: “Well, you know, we’re talking about a shipwreck at 50 metres down.“Everything depends on the availability of the owners and the timeframe of the retrieval of the wreck and of course all that has to be submitted to the port authorities and in parallel of course there will be the inquiry results and it’s only really then that we will be able to authorise the operation.

Italian emergency services at the scene on Tuesday. Credit: PA

“I can’t say, like some experts who have already spoken on the subject, that it will be eight weeks.“But the preliminary phase which we requested was to retrieve the wreck and after that we can proceed with the rest.

"There are specialised companies after all who can proceed with getting up the fuel tanks, for example, first, so that’s a priority for us because it has environmental knock-on effects and then we’ll work out a proper timeframe – a plan with a timeframe.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...