'Silent crisis': Councils in England call for men's mental health strategy

Councils across England warn men are facing a “silent health crisis” after calling for the creation of a national men’s health strategy.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has urged the government recognise the issue as "a national concern”.

“Men in England are facing a silent health crisis, dying nearly four years earlier than women with high rates of cancers, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and suicides," David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said.

“Stark inequalities mean men in deprived areas live almost 10 years less than their more affluent peers.”

A report by the LGA, titled "Men's Health: The lives of men in our communities", claims men living in deprived areas live up to a decade less that those living in wealthier areas.

They say smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are contributing factors to the gap.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of the charity Drinkaware, added: “Our research shows that 28% of male drinkers regularly drink above the chief medical officer’s guidelines of 14 units per week, compared to 12% of women.

This is putting men’s health at risk, and we need to reduce that number.”

28% of men regularly drink above the offical guideline of 14 units per week Credit: PA

Mr Fothergill said some programmes by local councils are “making strides”, but said a men’s health strategy is needed.

Some of those schemes are Gateshead Council’s Man v Fat programme which helps overweight men boost their health through football, and a £2.5 million initiative by Islington Council aims to enhance mental health support for young black men.

A ten-year women’s healthy strategy was unveiled by the government in 2022 with the aim of improving how the healthcare system interacts with women and girls.

Mr Fothergill added: “We are calling for men’s health to be recognised as a national concern, and for the government to implement a men’s health strategy.

“Innovative local initiatives led by councils are making strides, but national action is needed to help close the life expectancy gap.”

The LGA also called for local suicide prevention funding to be reinstated. A £57 million pot helping local authorities to provide support to those at risk of suicide ended in March.

The call by the LGA echoes that of charity group Movember, which published a report in July warning that more than 133,000 men die early every year in the UK.

The charity argued the leading causes of death, such as lung cancer and heart disease, could be prevented by cutting out smoking, reducing alcohol intake, eating well and attending health screening and appointments.

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...