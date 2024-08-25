French police arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris airport

French police have arrested the f ounder and CEO of social media platform Telegram at an airport in Paris, according to local media reports.

Pavel Durov, a dual citizen of France and Russia, was detained after an arrest warrant accused his platform of being used for offences such as money laundering and drug trafficking.

He was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1.

Investigators from France's National Anti-Fraud Office told 39-year-old Durov that he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said.

Telegram was founded by Durov and his brother in the wake of the Russian government’s crackdown after mass pro-democracy protests that rocked Moscow at the end of 2011 and 2012.

In an increasingly repressive online environment, Telegram and its pro-privacy features offered a convenient way for Russians to communicate and share news.

In 2018, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor moved to block Telegram over its refusal to hand over encryption keys, but ultimately failed to fully restrict access to the app.

In a statement posted on its platform, Telegram said it abides by EU laws including the digital services act, and its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving."

Durov, the company added, “has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," Telegram’s post said.

“Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

In a statement to the Associated Press earlier this month, Telegram said that it actively combats misuse of its platform.

Durov’s representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, and French prosecutors declined to comment on his arrest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...