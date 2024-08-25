Liam Gallagher fuels rumours of Oasis 2025 reunion

Liam Gallagher has fuelled rumours of an Oasis reunion in 2025, posting on X: "I never did like that word FORMER."

Brothers Liam and Noel were a part of the Britpop group, formed in the 1990s, but the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since and for years the pair have batted away, and sometimes welcomed, suggestions of a reunion.

Industry insiders told the Sunday Times that the band are set to reform next year, with shows booked for Wembley Stadium and Manchester.

Liam appeared to confirm the shows when The Time posted on X about the information, with the singer replying to one user: "See you down the front".

It comes after Liam's son, Gene, previously said he gets “the feeling” his father would like to see an Oasis reunion.

Speaking to The Sunday Times earlier this month about whether the band could reform, Gene said: “Nothing to do with me.

“I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

Asked if he has been sworn to silence, he said: “No, no. I get the feeling my dad wants it too. Let’s hope it happens.”

