Play Brightcove video

Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the knife attack in Germany which killed three people and injured eight others

German police confirmed a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the fatal Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded.

Düsseldorf police said in a statement that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before.

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” police said.

A manhunt was ongoing throughout Saturday for the knifeman, who attacked attendees at a diversity festival on Friday night.

Three people - a 67-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman - were killed and eight others were injured during the attack.

It comes as Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, but have not provided any evidence for this.

The terror group said on its Amaaq news site that the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who targeted Christians “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

Police at the scene in Solingen. Credit: AP

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident, but said they do not believe he is the perpetrator.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the perpetrator of the attack must be caught quickly and punished with the full force of the law."The attack in Solingen is a terrible event that has shocked me greatly. An attacker has brutally killed several people. I have just spoken to Solingen’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach. We mourn the victims and stand by their families,” Scholz said on X.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke to the mayor of Solingen on Saturday morning.“The heinous act in Solingen shocks me and our country. We mourn those killed and worry about those injured and I wish them strength and a speedy recovery from all my heart," Steinmeier said in a statement on Saturday.“The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice. Let’s stand together — against hatred and violence.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: “We are deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the city festival in Solingen.

“Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator and establish the background to the attack.”There has been concern about increased knife violence in Germany, with Ms Faeser recently proposing tougher weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to 6 centimetres to be carried in public, rather than the length of 12 centimetres that is currently allowed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...