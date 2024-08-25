Five people have died in Russia after the country's border region of Belgorod was struck by Ukrainian shelling on Sunday.

The artillery attack wounded 12 other people in the village of Rakitone, leaving a 16-year-old girl in a critical condition, according to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Another man also died in a separate drone attack on the border village of Solovevka, he wrote later on social media.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck a hotel in eastern Ukraine overnight, leaving one journalist missing and two others injured.

They were reported to be journalists from Ukraine, the United States, and the UK.

Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said the attack in the city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region had left the missing person trapped under rubble.

Reuters news agency said on Sunday that one of their journalists covering the conflict was was missing and two other team members were hospitalised after Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person crew was staying, was hit “by an apparent missile strike” on Saturday.

“One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment,” the agency added.

Ukrainian authorities said that the hotel had been struck with an Iskander-M Russian ballistic missile, leaving the reporters with blast injuries, concussions, and cuts on the body.

An MSLR rocket stick is seen in the ground in a forest fire after a Russian strike near Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Associated Press reporters at the scene described the former hotel as “rubble,” with excavators still being used to clear debris hours after the attack.

Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region also came under Russian fire, resulting in multiple civilian injuries, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

In Kharkiv’s Chuhuiv region, five people were injured, including a four-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, after two houses were struck by Russian fire. In Kharkiv city, eight people were wounded when a two-story house was set on fire by a Russian attack.

In Balakliia, a Russian strike destroyed six houses and damaged others. A 55-year-old man was injured. In the Kupiansk area, a house was set on fire by a Russian attack, wounding four women.

