Blackwall: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze at multi-storey tower block

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a multi-storey tower block in Blackwall, east London.

Videos on social media appeared to show black smoke billowing out of the side of New Providence Wharf, a residential and commercial development area near the Blackwall tunnel.

The London Fire Brigade said ten fire engines are responding to the blaze on Biscayne Avenue.Half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey building is alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The fire is producing a large amount of black smoke.

Those in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid Biscayne Avenue if possible.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The blaze is the second high-rise fire in east London the brigade has had to deal with on Monday.

It comes just hours after a blaze engulfed a tower block in Dagenham, where a major incident was declared.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

