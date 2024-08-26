Dagenham fire: Residents evacuated as blaze engulfs east London tower block

Residents have been evacuated after a fire engulfed an east-London tower block.

More than 200 firefighters are battling a blaze at a building partly used as a block of flats in Dagenham, east London.

Forty five engines are at the scene in Freshwater Road, following a fire at a mixed-used residential and commercial building.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and surrounding fire stations at the scene.The brigade said parts of the scaffolding surrounding the building, as well as the ground floor and the roof, were alight.Station Commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height.“Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...