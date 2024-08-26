Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76 after long illness

Play Brightcove video

A look back at Eriksson's life and career

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has died aged 76 after a long illness, his family have said.

On his website, a statement said that Eriksson died surrounded by family.

"After a long illness, SGE (Sven-Göran Eriksson) died during the morning at home surrounded by family," it reads.

"The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong."

Eriksson revealed that he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in January and was given only a year to live.

He bid a final farewell to fans in a new film about his life released on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, saying "don't be sorry, smile".

Eriksson at exhibition match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends. Credit: AP

Eriksson told Prime Video he feels an inner calm after the turmoil of his cancer diagnosis.

"My wife, ex-wife, asked can't you do something else? You never get to see the children. And that was true. But that is football - that is how it is and how it should be," Eriksson said in the documentary.

He added: "I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.!"

Eriksson became the first foreign England manager when he was appointed in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and one European Championship.

He managed England for five years before leaving following the 2006 World Cup.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.