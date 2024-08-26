‘Heartbroken’ Mariah Carey confirms her mother and sister died on same day

Mariah Carey has confirmed her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, have both died on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” the pop superstar said in a statement.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The causes of either of the pair's deaths is not yet known. Carey’s mother Patricia and father Alfred separated when she was three.

It is not yet clear what the cause of death was for Carey's sister or mother. Credit: AP

In 2020, the pop singer wrote about the “complicated” nature of the relationship she had with her mother in her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Carey did maintain a relationship with her opera singer-trained mother, recording a festive duet of O Come All Ye Faithful and Hallelujah Chorus in 2010.

She dedicated her memoir in part to her mother, writing: “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

Carey’s relationship with sister Alison also appeared to be complex. In the memoir, she described it as “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with Alison or brother Morgan.

