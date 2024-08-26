Play Brightcove video

A look back at Eriksson's life and career that led him to become one of England's best managers

Words by ITV News Producer Jamel Smith

Sven-Göran Eriksson, the Swedish football manager with a distinguished career that spanned nearly five decades and saw him become the first foreign coach to manage England, has died aged 76.The former Manchester City and Leicester manager was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in January.

His family announced his death on Monday.

Eriksson became the first foreign England manager when he was appointed in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and one European Championship.

He also managed several other top clubs and national teams.

Eriksson in 2024. Credit: PA

Early life and career beginnings

Born on February 5 1948 in Torsby, Sweden, Eriksson started with humble beginnings but rose to prominence as a respected football manager, renowned for his tactical skill and calm approach.

Growing up in a Swedish village, Eriksson's passion for football was evident from a young age, starting his professional career at just 16.

The right-back had stints in lower-league Swedish clubs such as Torsby IF, SK Sifhälla, and KB Karlskoga.

In his 2013 autobiography, Sven: My Story, he said: "I was looked upon as a distinctly average defender, but someone who rarely made mistakes."

Eriksson ended his playing career in 1975 aged 27, but it was not the end of his journey in football; instead, it marked the beginning of a new chapter.

His managerial career began in 1977 at Degerfors IF, where his success in promoting the team to a higher division quickly caught the attention of other clubs.

He was soon appointed manager of IFK Göteborg in 1979, a team he would lead to Swedish Cup and league victories.

However, his greatest achievement during this period was leading the team to a trophy in an unexpected UEFA Cup triumph in 1982, a victory which drove him into the European football limelight.

Eriksson at IFK Göteborg in 1984. Credit: Alamy

Career accross Europe

Eriksson’s accomplishments in Sweden led to more opportunities across Europe.

He managed the Portuguese giants Benfica in 1982, winning the Primeira Liga in his first season.

He then won a consecutive league title in the 1983–84 season, marking a place in the hearts of Benfica fans.

His spell at the club also saw them reach the UEFA Cup final and win the Taça de Portugal, further solidifying his reputation as an elite manager.

He continued to try to build his reputation at clubs in Italy. At AS Roma in the mid-80s, he won the Coppa Italia but was trophyless managing ACF Fiorentina in the late 80s.

Eriksson returned to Benfica in 1989, leading the team to the 1990 European Cup final where they were defeated by Milan.

But it was his time as manager of Sampdoria that brought Eriksson to the Italian spotlight. He guided the club to a Coppa Italia victory in 1994, establishing himself as a dominant force in Serie A’s league.

In 1998, Eriksson took over as manager of Lazio, marking what was arguably the pinnacle of his club career.

He led the team to the Serie A title in 2000, along with victories in the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup before its abolition. These accomplishments cemented Eriksson as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

Sven Goran Eriksson, centre, poses with Lazio team in 1998. Credit: AP

The England Era

Eriksson’s club success led to his appointment as the manager of the England national team in 2001, becoming the first foreign coach to hold the position.

Despite guiding the England team, often named the 'golden generation', to the quarter-finals in three consecutive major tournaments - World Cup 2002, Euro 2004, and World Cup 2006 - Eriksson faced criticism from pundits for the team’s failure to advance further.

BBC Sport pundit Phil McNulty wrote a damning review about Eriksson's time as manager.

Sven-Göran Eriksson and David Beckham in 2004. Credit: PA

He wrote: "He will be remembered as a failure and a mighty pricey one at that.

"In every major competition when the pressure was on Eriksson to justify his reputation and deliver what the nation craves, he came up short every time."

In 2006, Eriksson told reporters after he announced his resignation: "I don't know how I will be judged. I would wish to be judged as an honest man who tried to do his best."

Eriksson remains one of England’s most successful managers in terms of win percentage.

He was in charge for 67 games, winning 40 (59.7%) with only 10 defeats, though his 17 draws include games lost on penalties to Portugal at his last two major tournaments.

While Eriksson’s biggest win was 6-0 against Jamaica in a friendly ahead of the 2006 World Cup, by far the most memorable came in only his seventh game in charge as September 2001’s 5-1 success against Germany in Munich proved vital in securing automatic qualification for the following summer’s World Cup on goal difference.

His heaviest defeat was 4-1 in a 2005 friendly against Denmark, while Eriksson lost only three competitive matches in addition to the two Portugal shoot-outs.

Michael Owen was his leading goalscorer with 28, including a hat-trick in that win over Germany. David Beckham scored 16 with Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney being the other players to reach double figures under Eriksson. He used 72 players and gave debuts to 41.

Eriksson at 2006 World Cup. Credit: PA

Later career and global influence

After leaving England, Eriksson’s career took him to several countries and back to club football.

He managed clubs such as Manchester City and Leicester City, as well as the national teams of Mexico and Ivory Coast.

He had global stints in China with Guangzhou R&F and Shanghai SIPG, as well as in the UAE with Al Nasr.

He was praised for bringing stability and experience to teams in transition, and his managerial style - marked by discipline, organisation, and tactical flexibility - earned him respect around the world.

Eriksson as manager of Leicester CIty in 2010. Credit: PA

Personal life and legacy

Away from the pitch, Eriksson's private life was mostly reserved though it did attract media attention, particularly during his time as England manager.

Eriksson married Ann-Christine Pettersson in July 1977, but they divorced in 1994. They have two children together.

He had a long-term relationship with Nancy Dell'Olio in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which frequently made headlines in British tabloids.

During this time, he was reported to have had affairs with presenter Ulrika Jonsson and secretary Faria Alam.

Eriksson with Wayne Rooney. Credit: PA

In his later years, Eriksson occasionally appeared as a pundit and mentor to younger coaches and realised his lifelong dream of managing Liverpool in a packed-out 'Legends' game.

In January 2024, Eriksson announced he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

In an Amazon Prime film about his life, he left a parting message for those who admired him around the world.

Eriksson applauds the crowd before match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium in 2024. Credit: AP

He said: "I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.!"

Eriksson leaves behind a legacy as a legendary Swedish coach who achieved success on the global stage.

