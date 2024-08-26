Tourist dies and two missing after ice cave collapse in Iceland

At least one tourist has died and two others are missing after an ice cave partially collapsed in southern Iceland.

About 25 foreign tourists explored ice caves near the Breidamerkurjokull Glacier when four people were hit by ice shortly before 3pm on Sunday, local police said.

The group was on an organised ice cave tour with a guide, but most were outside the cave - a popular tourist spot - when it collapsed, according to local reports.

One person died from their injuries at the scene of the accident while another person was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He is now said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a large number of rescuers worked throughout the afternoon and into the evening searching for two missing people.

Police said their operation was paused once it became dark due to safety concerns but will resume in the morning.

Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported that transporting equipment and personnel to the glacier was challenging due to the rugged terrain, with most ice cutting done by hand using chainsaws.

