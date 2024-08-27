Barrage of Russian fire kills at least four in latest strike on Ukraine

A barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks have killed at least four people in Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Cruise and ballistic missiles and 81 drones were used in the strikes which also left 16 people injured.

Two of those who died were killed in a strike on a residential building in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, according to the head of the city's military administration.

“We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished.” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Five air alerts were called in the Kyiv region, which had struggled with electricity blackouts after a Russian barrage on energy facilities throughout the country on Monday.

The regional administration said air defences destroyed all the drones and missiles but that falling debris set off forest fires.

After Monday's attack, which involved more than 100 missiles, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: "The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

He urged Ukraine’s allies to provide the country with long-range weapons along with permission to use them on targets inside Russia.

President Joe Biden called Monday's Russian attack on energy infrastructure “outrageous” and said he had “reprioritised US air defence exports so they are sent to Ukraine first.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attacks used “long-range precision air and sea-based weapons and strike drones against critical energy infrastructure facilities that support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. All designated targets were hit.”

In Russia, authorities reported four Ukrainian missiles were shot down over the Kursk region, where Russian forces are fighting Ukrainian troops that made a surprise incursion this month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...