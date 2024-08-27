Top doctors have called for legislation aimed at tackling youth vaping to include a total ban on disposable e-cigarettes and all flavours apart from tobacco.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has urged ministers to "take bold and brave actions" to protect the health of children and young people amid a "vaping epidemic".

F ormer prime minister Rishi Sunak introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill earlier this year, which included plans to ban disposable e-cigarettes and introduce restrictions on flavours and packaging.

However, it was shelved after the General Election was announced in May.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revived the Bill following Labour’s victory at the July 4 vote, although details on the measures are yet to be published.

Dr Penelope Toff, chair of the BMA’s public health medicine committee, called on the current government “to go even further” than the plans outlined by Mr Sunak.

She described the BMA report - Taking our breath away: why we need stronger regulation of vapes - as a “blueprint” of the actions that should be taken by ministers.

The report calls for a ban on the sale of disposable vapes which would cause both harm to children and to the environment.

Dr Toff says there is no need for colourful branding and displays. Credit: PA.

The BMA also suggests all vape flavours apart from tobacco should be banned, with measures introduced to prohibit the use of imagery, colouring and branding on packaging and e-cigarettes, as well as further restrictions on all advertising and marketing.

Dr Toff warned e-cigarette use among youngsters is a "serious public health threat", adding: "We are calling on ministers to take bold and brave actions that will make a real difference."

She added: "While this government has rightly pledged to tackle smoking and vaping, the test will be in how it acts."

Publication of the BMA’s report comes after analysis by public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) found 11% of the adult population in Britain vape - the equivalent of 5.6 million people.

The figure is the highest since Ash started asking about vaping in its Smokefree GB analysis in 2017.

A separate report by Ash also estimated 18% of 11 to 17-year-olds in Britain - or around 980,000 youngsters - have vaped in 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The marketing of vapes to children and young people is utterly unacceptable.

"Vapes can be an effective way for adult smokers to quit, but we have always been clear that children and adult non-smokers should never vape.

"The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will stop vapes from deliberately being branded and advertised to appeal to children, including by regulating flavours, packaging, and changing how and where they are displayed in shops."

