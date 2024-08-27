First rioter to enter Capitol on January 6 jailed for more than four years

A 47-year old man from Kentucky who was the first rioter to enter the US Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Michael Sparks on Tuesday to four years and five months behind bars.

A police officer who tried to subdue Sparks with pepper spray described him as a catalyst for the January 6 attack.

The Senate recessed less than one minute after Sparks jumped into the building through a broken window. He then joined other rioters in chasing a police officer up flights of stairs.

Sparks (left) during the Capitol riots on January 6. Credit: AP

Before learning his sentencing, Sparks told the judge that he still believes the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud and "completely taken from the American public".

“I am remorseful that what transpired that day didn't help anybody,” Sparks said. “I am remorseful that our country is in the state it's in.”

In the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack, the former factory worker used social media to promote conspiracy theories about election fraud and advocate for a civil war.

Judge Kelly told him that there was nothing patriotic about his prominent role in what was a “national disgrace”.

“I don't really think you appreciate the full gravity of what happened that day and, quite frankly, the full seriousness of what you did,” the judge said.

More than 1,400 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Approximately 950 riot defendants have been convicted and sentenced, and more than 600 have been imprisoned.

