How can I get tickets for the Oasis reunion tour?

Britpop fans are in for a treat next summer, as Oasis have confirmed they'll be embarking on a much-anticipated reunion tour.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are set to try and get their hands on tickets for 14 concert dates across the UK and Ireland.

But when are the concerts, and how can you improve your chances of getting your hands on tickets? ITV News explains.

When will tickets be released?

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale on Saturday August 31 from 9am BST, and Dublin tickets will be available from 8am IST (Irish Standard Time).

Which venues will Oasis be performing at, and when?

The following dates have been confirmed for next summer:

Cardiff Principality Stadium (July 4-5)

Heaton Park in Manchester (July 11, 12, 19 and 20)

Wembley Stadium in London (July 25-26 and August 2-3)

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (August 8-9)

Croke Park in Dublin (August 16-17)

Which websites can I buy tickets on?

Tickets will be available on www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com for dates excluding Ireland.

How many tickets can I buy?

There is a limit of four tickets per household, per show. Organisers say only tickets bought through approved agents will be valid.

How much will Oasis tickets be?

There has been no confirmation on how much tickets will cost ahead of the release date.

How can I improve my chances of buying tickets?

Ticketmaster has shared a number of tips to help buyers improve their chances of securing tickets:

Have an account already set up with Ticketmaster or GigsandTours ahead of release day, which allows you to store your address and card details ready for purchase.

If you already have an account, check your stored passwords and billing details are correct.

Only use one browser window to book tickets - as you might lose your tickets if websites detect more than one browser open.

Make sure you're somewhere with a strong internet connection, as losing internet for even one second during booking could see you lose out on tickets.

Resist the temptation to jump on the ticket page well in advance, as this will not put you in the queue. Make sure you refresh the page when the countdown to sales reaches zero.

Do not refresh your screen when in a virtual queue, or you'll lose your place

How can I avoid being scammed?

Only buy tickets from official ticket seller websites. Most scams happen on social media, where fraudsters create fake profiles to try and sell non-existent tickets.

