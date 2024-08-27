Israel rescues 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas in 'complex operation’

The Israeli military has rescued a 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas since October 7 in a “complex operation” in southern Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Force rescued Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi on Tuesday and said he is in a stable condition in hospital.

“He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them,” IDF's statement read.

Al-Qadi, an Arab Bedouin from Israel, was working as a security guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, one of several farming communities attacked on October 7.

The Hostages Families Forum, which campaigns for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, celebrated the return of the Bedouin father of 11, from Rahat in southern Israel.“Kaid’s return home is nothing short of miraculous,” it said.

“However, we must remember: military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages, who have suffered 326 days of abuse and terror.”

Hamas-led militants abducted around 250 people in the October 7 attack and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

About 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes due to Israel's missile strikes.

Hamas still holds around 110 hostages, about a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Most of the remaining hostages were released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a ceasefire last November.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Israel has rescued a total of eight hostages in two operations that resulted in the deaths of many Palestinians.

Hamas claims that several hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and unsuccessful rescue attempts.

Additionally, three Israelis who had escaped captivity in December were mistakenly killed by the IDF.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...