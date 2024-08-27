Massive rise in cannabis being smuggled to UK airports in suitcases

The amount of cannabis found in suitcases at UK airports has tripled in under a year, officials report.

In 2024, about 15 tonnes of cannabis have been seized at airports, compared to five tonnes throughout the whole of 2023, and two tonnes in 2022.

A total of 136 suspects were arrested in 2023, while 378 have been detained so far this year.

Officials at the National Crime Agency (NCA) say overproduction of the drug in countries where it has been legalised, and the chance of bigger profits in the UK market, might be behind the increase.

Passengers are being caught with large quantities of cannabis in their luggage.

Recent cases include 51-year-old Spanish national Fernando Mayans Fuster, who was stopped at Manchester Airport in May after arriving from Los Angeles with eight suitcases containing 158 kilograms of cannabis.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on July 19.

Another major seizure occurred at Birmingham Airport on August 9, when 510 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in 28 suitcases arriving from Thailand via Paris.

Eleven passengers were arrested and bailed until November 9.

This year, about half of those arrested (184) travelled from Thailand, 75 from Canada, and 47 from the US.

Reports suggest couriers are being paid up to £10,000 per trip, but they are falsely told they will only face a fine if caught.

In reality, the maximum penalty for cannabis importation in the UK is 14 years in prison.

NCA Director General of Threats James Babbage said: “In some cases, it is unclear whether the mules knew what the potential penalties are but in most cases, they were operating on behalf of organised criminal gangs.

“And it is those couriers who are running the risk of a potentially life-changing prison sentence.

“Gangs can make significant profits by selling and smuggling perceived high-quality cannabis legally grown in the USA, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK.

“We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in smuggling to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, and the risks they will run.

“We know organised criminals can be persuasive, and offer to pay couriers. But the risks of getting caught are high, and it just isn’t worth that risk.”

