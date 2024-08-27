NHS 111 to offer mental health support to those in need for first time

NHS 111 will now offer mental health support to people of all ages in crisis, including children.

Health leaders welcomed the announcement but said NHS trusts “remain deeply concerned” about levels of unmet need for those seeking mental healthcare.

From Tuesday, people in England who are in crisis, or who are concerned about a loved one, can call 111 and select the mental health option to speak to a trained professional.

Ministers said the change forms part of “plans to help fix the broken health system”.

Local health systems previously had their own separate phone lines, which took about 200,000 calls per month.

Staff handling the 111 calls will be able to organise face-to-face community support for patients or guide them to other services.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s director for mental health, said: “We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis, they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need.

"I am extremely proud that we will become one of the first countries in the world to offer a free universal package of support to people through one easy-to-access phone line.

“The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment.”

Stephen Kinnock, minister of state for care, said this is a part of the government's plans to "fix the broken health system".

“As part of our plans to help fix the broken health system we want to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health," he said.

“For the first time, there is one number you can call whether you are feeling physically unwell or worried about your mental health to access the support you might need.”

However, Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, raised concerns about the pressures on services.

He said: "Trusts remain deeply concerned about levels of unmet need for those seeking mental health care with the latest national data showing over 350,000 children and young people and almost 250,000 adults are waiting for treatment from community mental health services."

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...