Play Brightcove video

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen explains what the prime minister and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are likely to discuss

Sir Keir Starmer is to vow to European leaders he will "turn the corner on Brexit" during two days of meetings in Berlin and Paris.

The prime minister says the UK has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe", as he plans to launch negotiations on a new treaty with Germany aiming to boost business and increase joint action on illegal migration.

The UK’s negotiation team will spend the next six months working on the treaty with Germany, aiming to agree a partnership by early 2025.

Sir Keir will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the German capital to discuss next steps on tackling illegal migration, including further intelligence sharing to intercept and shut down organised immigration crime rings.

He is also expected to reiterate to Mr Scholz in their bilateral meeting that he is focused on making sure the UK moves past Brexit and rebuilds relationships with European partners.

After Germany, Sir Keir is expected to travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

He's then scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with French business leaders on Thursday morning, and a summit with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

It is expected Sir Keir will say: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people.

“We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government.

"That work started at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting last month and I am determined to continue it, which is why I am visiting Germany and France this week.

“Strengthening our relationship with these countries is crucial, not only in tackling the global problem of illegal migration, but also in boosting economic growth across the continent and crucially in the UK – one of the key missions of my government.”

No 10 said the agreement between the UK and Germany is also expected to cover areas where increased collaboration is needed, such as market access, critical science, innovation and tech, clean energy, trade across the North Sea, supply chain resilience, energy security and green transition education, biodiversity, and the environment.

Last month at the EPC summit held at Blenheim Palace, Sir Keir said the UK would be a “friend and a partner ready to work” with Europe, and that “we can only make progress on the issues that so many people care about, like illegal migration and national security, if we have the maturity and leadership to reach out a hand to our European friends”.

The prime minister will also reiterate his personal condolences to the German people following the attack in Solingen on Friday, where three people died.

While he is in Berlin, the prime minister is expected to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the chief executive of Siemens Energy, Dr Christian Bruch.

