The BBC has been "let down" by several controversies which have rocked the broadcaster in recent months involving high-profile presenters and TV shows, director-general Tim Davie said.

Davie said the broadcaster has been put in the "spotlight" following allegations surrounding treatment of contestants on Strictly Come Dancing and the sacking of Jermaine Jenas after he admitted sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

It comes after the BBC called for Huw Edwards to return his estimated £200,000 salary he was paid between his arrest and pleading guilty to making indecent images of children, for which he is awaiting sentencing.

Huw Edwards. Credit: PA

In an email to BBC staff on Wednesday afternoon, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Davie said he wanted to acknowledge “this has been a demanding period for the BBC and everyone who works within it”.

“The shocking news about Huw Edwards, and other stories concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight,” the 57-year-old wrote.

“It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline. We work for this wonderful organisation because we care about what it stands for and the role it plays in society.

“I know we have all felt let down and worried about the impact on the BBC.

"However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.”

Mr Davie thanked staff for their support as the corporation “navigated a tough situation”.

“Personally, on my watch, building a positive culture and making the BBC a great place to work is a critical priority,” he added.

“I know that many people are proud of their teams and feel they are working in a supportive and positive environment. We must make that universal.”

Jermaine Jenas who is "speaking to his lawyers" after being sacked by the BBC . Credit: PA

The email comes a week after it was revealed Match Of The Day and The One Show host Jenas had been sacked from the BBC.

The 41-year-old apologised for sending inappropriate messages to two female members of staff but insisted they were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal.

It marked the latest blow to the BBC after Edwards’ child abuse scandal and bullying allegations on Strictly Come Dancing.

