British tennis player Dan Evans said he was "immensely proud" after winning the longest match ever played in US Open history.

He was trailing behind Russian opponent Karen Khachanov by 4-0 in the fifth-set decider, before launching the ultimate comeback. The match ran to five hours and 35 minutes, making it the longest ever match at Flushing Meadows.

Evans managed to turn the tide, winning six games in a row to claim an amazing 6-7 (6) 7-6 (2) 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-4 victory.

The previous record for the longest US Open match was five hours and 26 minutes, when Stefan Edberg beat Michael Change in 1992.

Evans said: “I think when you’re a kid, you’re just told to fight until the end.

“That’s sort of rule one. I’ve done that pretty consistently for my career. It sort of paid off a bit today."

It comes amid a challenging season for the 34-year-old, who has been hampered by injury, poor form and prioritising his recent appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He faces Mariano Navone in the second round and admits he will rest on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I won’t practise,” he added. “Just recover and try and recover as best as possible. I was hurting all over really.

“I don’t think I’ve played five hours, that long, in a day ever in two sessions, never mind in one day."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Evans joined Andy Murray at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where they competed together in the men's doubles tournament.

Responding to Evans' mammoth win at the US Open, Murray posted on social media just one word: "Goosebumps."

The pair reached the quarter finals before being knocked out by Team US' Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, in a game which marked Murray's final match before retiring.

Evans also competed in the men's singles at this year's Olympics, but lost in the second round of the event to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...